Aug. 22: Iowa reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 557 more recoveries

(KTIV) - There were 1,082 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard. This brings the state's total number of cases to 55,735.

The state's website says that of the 55,735 people who have tested positive, 43,383 have recovered.

Officials say 19 more deaths were reported within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll at 1,031.

In Iowa, a total of 591,963 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. on Aug. 22, the Siouxland District Health Department says there have been 3,903 positive cases in Woodbury County, an increase of 36 since Aug. 21. Of those cases, 3,518 of them have recovered.

The total number of virus-related deaths in the county remains at 54.

The SDHD says there are 20 hospitalizations in Woodbury County with COVID-19.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 1,813 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 1,764 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 400 positive cases thus far. Officials say 351 of those cases have recovered. Dickinson County has had five virus-related deaths.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 4,201 people have been tested for the virus in Dickinson County.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has had 229 COVID-19 cases confirmed, with 166 of those cases reported as recovered.

Thus far Clay County has had two virus-related deaths.

A total of 2,881 people in the county have been tested for the virus.