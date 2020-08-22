Aug. 22: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 31,780

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 154 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the state total to 31,780.

The Department of Health and Human Services indicate no new deaths. The state's total virus-related deaths is 376.

State health officials say 139 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 1,907 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Total recoveries have risen from 23,608 to 23,878.

Officials say 338,836 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 306,581 of them have come back negative.

Burt County

Health officials for Burt County have confirmed out of the 898 tests done on residents, 57 have come back positive. No deaths have been reported due to the virus.

Cuming County

Health officials for Cuming County have confirmed 73 total positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Thus far, 1,084 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Officials say no deaths have been reported.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, where South Sioux City is located, health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 case, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 1,959.

As of Aug. 22, the Dakota County Health Department has reported 5,006 negative test results in the county.

Thus far, the county has reported 42 COVID-19 deaths.

Madison County

Madison County has had 542 positive COVID-19 cases. Thus far 5,974 Madison County residents have been tested.

Thus far, five people have died due to the virus in Madison County according to the state.

Stanton County

Health officials have confirmed 32 total positive cases in Stanton County. No virus-related deaths have been reported.

Since the pandemic began, Stanton County has had 365 tests done on residents.