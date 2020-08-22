Black Hills college student tests positive for virus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Black Hills State University student has tested positive for COVID-19. The Rapid City Journal reports the school sent an email alerting the campus community to the infection Friday evening. The student visited two campus areas on Wednesday morning, the third floor of Woodburn Hall and the basement of Jonas Academic. The school said those areas have been thoroughly cleaned. University officials are advising anyone in those areas of campus to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.