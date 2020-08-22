Confidence in police down lowest in decades, Gallup poll shows

(KTIV) -- According to a Gallup poll released earlier this month, confidence in police has dropped to its lowest level in almost 30 years.

The poll found that around 48% of Americans say they have high confidence in police.

That percent is down from the 53% back in 2019.

While trust in police is down across the nation, here in Siouxland, local departments say throughout the years, they've built strong relationships throughout the community.

"We can't do what we do without the faith and confidence of the public," said Sargeant Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department said at the ground level, the department has always been building relationships throughout Siouxland.

"We've invested heavily in community policing. We've been invested heavily in community policing for almost 30 years now," said Sgt. McClure.

In South Sioux City, Chief of Police Ed Mahon said it's all about putting words into actions.

"My honest belief is as a chief I can stand up and say all these things. And they may sound good, but whether your community trusts you or not trusts you is done every day, by every time anyone contacts an officer. And, I just think our officers through the years, every time they deal with someone they try to do it fairly," said Chief Ed Mahon of the South Sioux City Police Department.

Sgt. McClure added they continually aim to keep communications open, making sure citizens can come to them with any problems they might have.

"A lot of what people have seen nationally has affected how some people feel about how we police. But again, we've built a lot of strong relationships and we're continually trying to maintain those relationships. And build new relationships. So, we don't just expect the public just to give us their trust, we expect to have to go out and earn it," said Sgt. McClure.

Chief Mahon said he's grateful for all of the support.

"I think just the opposite has occurred. We've had nothing but positive outpouring from our community," said Chief Mahon.

Sgt. McClure added the department is constantly looking at policies and procedures and adapting.

We never rest on our laurels. We're always looking at how we can improve and what we can do to better serve the public that we serve," said Sgt. McClure.

Sgt. McClure added the Sioux City Police department is a gold standard organization with the commission for accreditation of law enforcement agencies which establishes standards for the department that ensures they are policing effectively and fairly.