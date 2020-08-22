Heat continues to build in Siouxland

A few isolated thunderstorms rumbled through Siouxland early Saturday.



There is just a small chance for a few more to develop early in the evening.



The best chance for any storms to develop would be near the Highway 18 corridor between 6 PM and 10 PM.



After that, skies look to clear with lows in the mid 60s.



Sunday may start with some areas of patchy fog.



The rest of the day will have a lot of sunshine with temperatures ending up in the low 90s.



This is just the beginning of a hot stretch for Siouxland; more on how hot it will be going into next week on News 4 at Six and Ten.