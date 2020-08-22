Plane carrying comatose Russian dissident lands in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — A medical plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has landed in Germany following much wrangling over his treatment. The politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics is to be treated in the German capital’s main hospital. He was admitted to an intensive care unit in the city of Omsk on Thursday. His supporters believe that he was poisoned — and that the Kremlin is behind it. Russian doctors say there is no evidence of poisoning and initially refused to allow him to be transferred abroad.