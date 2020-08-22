Severe Thunderstorm Warning from SAT 7:24 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Calhoun County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Pocahontas County in northwestern Iowa…

North central Calhoun County in west central Iowa…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 723 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest

of North Twin Lake, or 10 miles south of Pocahontas, moving south

at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

North Twin Lake, South Twin Lake, Pomeroy, Twin Lakes, Jolley and

Twin Lakes State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH