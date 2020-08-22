Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city. News outlets report smoke was deployed and officers physically forced protesters away from the department’s north precinct. Police say windows had been broken on patrol vehicles, items such as glass bottles had been thrown and lasers had been pointed at officers. Early Friday morning, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.