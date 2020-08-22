SUX Pride hosts 4th annual pride festival and vendor fair

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Doors opened at noon on Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center for a celebration of pride.

Events and activities went through the evening.

"We have a bunch of different vendors, we have food trucks here, we have all kinds of different exhibits people can see. Kind of the best of Siouxland celebrating the LGBTQ community," said Executive Director Joe McCulley.

Vendors included anything from jewelry shops, merchandise, and decor.

People of all ages were able to shop and experience some of the main stage shows featured throughout the day.

For many vendors the event was much more than just a business opportunity.

"Close-mindedness is a huge part of our lives right now and we absolutely need the open-mindedness that this brings," said Vendor Tiffani Van Wyk.

Organizers say the large turnout can be attributed to several things.

"We have people from all over the midwest coming in, we have entertainers from all over the midwest. It's really important that they feel that joy and feel that pride, and I think people need something to celebrate this year so this has definitely been a very fun, athletic, outgoing entertainment, and people are loving it," said McCulley.

Organizers say they are already planning for the fifth annual event, coming up in 2021.