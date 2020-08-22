Tough choices for GOP over a Postal Service Trump belittles

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans in tight races this fall are under pressure from both directions as the Postal Service has been thrust into the middle of election-year politics. Cost-cutting restrictions on the agency’s operations have already slowed mail, and Democrats say President Donald Trump wants to handcuff it from delivering mail-in ballots for upcoming elections. But the Postal Service is deeply popular with voters and GOP lawmakers don’t want to be seen as disrupting the election or further slowing mail delivery of medicine and pension checks. That’s forcing Republicans to choose between backing Trump’s criticism of the agency or a Democratic drive to give it more money.