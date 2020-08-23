90s to continue their dominance of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - For the third day in a row, most of Siouxland soared easily into the 90s.

And if you’re not a fan of this kind of heat, you’re not going to be a fan of this forecast.

Conditions will stay very quiet tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will the continue to dominate the region on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 90s with the heat continuing for much of the week.

I’ll have more about when there could be some changes moving in tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.