California ‘dream house,’ decades in the making, is in ashes

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Hank Hanson and his wife narrowly escaped a raging wildfire in California. But the blaze took the home in between San Francisco and Sacramento that they spent decades building as their dream house. Across the state, more than 500 wildfires are burning that were started by thousands of lightening strikes. As of Saturday, the fires have destroyed more than 700 homes and structures and burned nearly 1,560 square miles. Hanson lived in his house near the city of Vacaville for nearly 30 years. He does not plan to rebuild but says he will return to water his tomatoes.