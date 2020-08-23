Mount Rushmore protest leader wants case to go to trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A leader of a July 3 protest before President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore says he wants his case to go to trial after a judge found probable cause for his felony charges. Nick Tilsen says charges against him are unfounded and he won’t take any plea deals. Evidence in court included a video that showed Tilsen taking a shield from a National Guard soldier. Tilsen faces up to 16 years in prison. Former South Dakota U.S. Attorney Brendan Johnson is one of Tilsen’s defense lawyers.