Parkland shooting survivors hit the road, target youth vote

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — A group of Parkland school shooting survivors are hitting the road to help register young voters across the country before the November election seeking to bring about their vision for gun reform. The student group March For Our Lives was founded by David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin and several other students after the 2018 Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Starting Monday, members from the organization will visit nine states including Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Texas and Georgia, creating on-the-ground art exhibitions that will parallel digital rallies all aimed at capturing the elusive, hard to engage youth vote.