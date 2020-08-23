Protest erupts over fatal police shooting of Black man

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The mother of a man shot to death by police in Louisiana says her son was intelligent, shy and had sought therapy for social anxiety. Her attorneys tell The Advocate they are investigating and plan to sue over the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin. State police say officers in Lafayette were called to a convenience store about a disturbance involving a man with a knife. Investigators say he left and the officers followed, shooting when he tried to enter another convenience store, still with the knife. Pellerin’s death prompted a crowd of protesters to gather Saturday and demonstrate against the latest fatal police shooting.