South Dakota reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

12:06 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 141 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and one new death. The state has now had a total of 11,276 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. There were a record 1,551 cases still active. The South Dakota Department of Health reports 9,564 recoveries from the disease, and a total of 62 people are currently hospitalized. With the new death reported Sunday, South Dakota’s death toll from the disease has risen to 161.  

Associated Press

