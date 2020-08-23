US envoy joins Taiwan president at military memorial

KINMEN, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. envoy to Taiwan has joined President Tsai Ing-wen at a military memorial service in a fresh show of warming relations that threaten to add to irritants in Washington’s relations with Beijing. Neither the director of the American Institute in Taiwan, William Brent Christensen, nor Tsai spoke at the annual commemoration for soldiers killed by Chinese bombing in 1958 on Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island near the mainland coast. Washington has no official relations with Taiwan, which split with the communist-ruled mainland in 1949 following a civil war. The Trump administration has made gestures toward Taiwan as relations with Beijing soured. This month, Health and Secretary Alex Azar became the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit, prompting a Chinese protest.