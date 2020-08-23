Returning vacationers drive Italy’s surge in COVID cases

ROME (AP) — Vacationers returning from Mediterranean resorts are helping to fuel coronavirus caseloads in Italy, with numbers of infections rising for a seventh straight day Sunday. Migrants have also figured in new cases. Sicily’s governor has ordered all migrants to be transferred from the island by Monday. On Sunday, Italy registered 1,210 new cases, the highest daily number since May 12. The surge comes only a few weeks after the nation saw daily new infections plunge to 200-300. With many travelers being tested at Italy’s main airports, the regions including Milan and Rome had the two highest daily new caseloads.