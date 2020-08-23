Video shows armed Belarus president as protests roil capital

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — More than 100,000 protesters demanding the resignation of Belarus’ authoritarian president have rallied in a vast square in the capital and later marched through Minsk, keeping up the massive outburst of dissent. Video from Belarus shows beleaguered President Alexander Lukashenko carrying a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest as he got off a helicopter that brought him to his working residence The dramatic moment Sunday occurred as massive protests calling for his resignation flooded Minsk for the 15th straight day. Protesters say the official Aug. 9 presidential election results that gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office are fraudulent.