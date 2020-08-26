Feds: NYPD ambush suspect had interest in Islamic extremism

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who stabbed a New York City police officer in June showed sympathy for violent Islamic extremism and punctuated the attack with screams of “Allahu Akbar.” Dzenan Camovic was indicted Thursday on state charges including attempted aggravated murder and federal charges including theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre and the other wounded officers survived their injuries. A lawyer for the 21-year-old Camovic refuted the government’s assertion that his client was supporting the Islamic State or other terrorist groups. Lawyer Robert Stahl said Camovic “is a troubled young man in a number of respects, as opposed to having any terrorist or Islamic leanings.”