Turbulent reality collides with smooth GOP convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans make the case for a second term for President Donald Trump at their scaled-back convention, outside trouble is brewing. A potentially catastrophic hurricane is bearing down on Texas and Louisiana and will test the Trump administration’s ability to respond to a major emergency once again. A city in Wisconsin, a critical battleground state in the November election, is reeling after another night of violent protests as Trump has sought to push a divisive “law-and-order” message in the leadup to the Nov. 3 vote. But the messaging during two days of prime-time addresses has featured only scattered mention of multitude crises swirling around the president.