Grain elevator explosion eye witness: ‘it shook the whole house’

ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - The cause of a grain elevator explosion that shook a small town in northwest, Iowa yesterday afternoon still is unknown.

That explosion happened at Ag Partners in Royal, Iowa, which led to the evacuation of some businesses and homes.

"It just shook the whole house," said Richard Burgeson of Royal, IA.

Richard Burgeson lives only a block away from where the grain elevator exploded in Royal, Iowa.

"I jumped up and by the time I got out here the cement had already fell and there was a big cloud of smoke coming from the tower, and most of the day it was smokinh pretty good," said Burgeson.

Burgeson, along with at least a dozen other people, were evacuated from their homes and businesses.

"When everybody left the office over there and started going up town I thought I better get out of here," said Burgeson.

Burgeson says he saw people in the office at the time of the explosion.

He's relieved everyone was able to get out safely.

"It's kind of scary that it's still burning, I dont think there will be any more explosions, but idk how long its going to burn though," said Berguson.

And more than 24 hours later, Burgeson and others in the area can still see smoke coming from the grain elevator, while an investigation is underway to figure out why it happened.

Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling says a salvage crew is going through the elevator to see if they can determine the cause of the explosion.

They are working on getting all of the grain that's left in the elevator out so they'll be able to assess what happened.He says the biggest thing right now is making sure the elevator is safe to be around.

