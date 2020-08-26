Lincoln police officer shot trying to arrest 17-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln police officer is in critical condition after he was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old in connection with a homicide. Police say they arrested two suspects shortly after the shooting on Wednesday morning, and identified the 17-year-old as Felipe Vazquez. Lincoln police say the officer was trying to execute an arrest warrant for Vazquez on a second-degree assault charge tied to the March stabbing death of 36-year-old Edward Varejcka. Authorities have tied at least three people to Varejcka’s death. The officer who was shot, a 23-year veteran, underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon. Police haven’t released his name.