Sioux City’s AMC Theatre opening tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- AMC Theatres opened over 100 of their locations last weekend. Now they are preparing to open 170 additional locations across the U.S., including the one in Sioux City.

Starting Aug. 27 the AMC Theatre at the Southern Hills Mall will be showing movies again.

Movie-goers will be able to see new titles such as "The New Mutants," "Unhinged," "Words on Bathroom Walls and "The Personal History of David Copperfield."

AMC Theatres will be bringing back several titles starting Aug. 27, including Inception, Jurassic Park, Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Rocky series, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Shrek and Sonic: The Hedgehog.

“We are grateful for the positive feedback we have been receiving about our guests’ desire to see movies on the big screen at AMC, and about our extensive AMC Safe & Clean policies and procedures. Our comprehensive commitment to operating our theatres safely now includes social distancing through limiting ticket sales and automatic seat blocking, seamless contactless ticketing, greatly enhanced cleaning procedures, the availability of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes throughout our theatres, as well as a mandatory mask policy for all guests and crew members." Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.

For full title and showtime information, click here.