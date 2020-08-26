Woman’s plea ends case of Vegas crash that killed 6 teens

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman imprisoned for nearly 20 years for having marijuana in her system when she crashed and killed six teenagers has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter to end her case and avoid a retrial. Jessica Williams, now 41, won’t serve more time behind bars as a result of her Aug. 13 plea. A federal judge in June vacated Williams’ convictions in the March 2000 crash and deaths of the teens, ages 14 to 16. They had been collecting trash in the Interstate 15 median near Apex. Williams’ attorneys say she wanted to accept responsibility for her actions and put the case behind her.