1st group of Burundian refugees returning home from Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Nearly 500 Burundian refugees living in Rwanda have begun their journey back to their home country, the first group to return after five years in exile following deadly political violence sent many fleeing. The United Nations has said hundreds of people were killed in the turmoil following the late President Pierre Nkurunziza’s decision in 2015 to seek a third term, which critics called unconstitutional. Widespread allegations of repression left the East African country on the defensive. Now some Burundian refugees say they are hopeful they can rebuild their lives since a new president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has taken power.