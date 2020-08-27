Global stocks lower ahead of U.S. Fed chair’s speech

BEIJING (AP) — Major global stock markets are mostly lower as investors look ahead to a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Shanghai and Australia rose. Futures for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow were off 0.2%. Markets have recovered most of this year’s losses, driven by strong gains for tech giants that investors expect to do well despite the coronavirus pandemic. Forecasters expect Fed chairman Jerome Powell to talk about inflation and the importance of Congress providing more economic aid.