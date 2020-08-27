Consultant to review utility CEO pay after Trump criticism

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has hired a new independent consultant to provide a fresh look into its executive compensation after President Donald Trump earlier this month blasted the CEO as being “ridiculously overpaid.” At a virtual meeting, the board announced that hiring the new consultant would be one of multiple steps taken after Trump put the agency in his crosshairs. Results of the review are expected before TVA’s November board meeting. The board also provided more detail about plans to reverse course on the hiring of foreign labor for information technology jobs. Trump invited the workers who would be replaced to the White House in early August.