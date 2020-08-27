Crofton Community School confirms COVID-19 case

CROFTON, Neb. (KTIV) -- A positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Crofton Community School's Jr/Sr high school.

North Central District Health Department and Crofton Community School has requested the case to self-isolate. Their family and other close contacts are also being asked to remain at home.

Parents, guardians and community members that have been identified as having close contact with the case have been notified or are being notified and asked to self-isolate or remain at home.

Due to protected health information, small population sizes of district communities and schools, North Central District Health Department and Crofton Community School will not be releasing the identity of the case.