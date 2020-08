TUCSON, Arizona (KTIV) -- Basketball Hall of Famer and former Iowa Hawkye coach Lute Olson, passed away on Friday, according to his family.

Olson spent nine seasons at Iowa, leading the Hawks to a Big Ten title and a Final Four appearance in 1980. He won a national Championship at Arizona in 1997.

Olson coached in 28 NCAA tournaments and had 47 NCAA wins. Lute Olson was 85 years old.