France warns Lebanon risks collapse after explosion, crisis

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister says Lebanon is in such a deep political and economic crisis that the country risks collapsing altogether. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday cited growing poverty, unemployment and inflation, and urged Lebanon to urgently form a government and institute reforms. Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron is taking a three-day trip to Lebanon, a former French protectorate. He will offer French support after the devastating Aug. 4 port explosion earlier this month. Lebanon’s government resigned amid accusations of entrenched corruption and negligence after the explosion, which killed nearly 200 people and devastated entire districts of Beirut.

