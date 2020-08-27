Germany, Israel agree continued Iran arms embargo important

BERLIN (AP) — Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has agreed with his Israeli counterpart that an effort must be made to extend a weapon embargo on Iran. Maas on Thursday also stressed that Germany still sees the landmark 2015 deal between Tehran and world powers as the best way to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear weapon. With a current U.N. arms embargo on Iran due to expire on Oct. 18, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told reporters in Berlin an extension was needed to prevent Iran from getting “more advanced weapons systems and spreading them around the Middle East.”