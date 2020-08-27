Human Rights Watch: Venezuela using COVID-19 to crack down

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Venezuelan security forces and authorities under President Nicolás Maduro have used measures to curb COVID-19 as an excuse to crack down on dissent. The New York-based group on Friday said dozens of journalists, health care workers and human rights advocates critical of Venezuela’s handling of the pandemic have been prosecuted and physically abused. Americas director at Human Rights Watch José Miguel Vivanco says dissenting voices inside Venezuela have been targeted for critical social media posts and even in private messages. Officials in Venezuela didn’t immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment.