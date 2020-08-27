Mali’s deposed president returns home under tight security

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A family member says former Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was returned home by the ruling military junta 10 days after his arrest and resignation. The move came the same day that the junta made public a decree that seems to overrule Mali’s constitution. Keita was detained by the military on Aug. 18 when the junta staged a coup. Later that night he resigned as president. West Africa’s leaders had demanded that Keita be returned to his home and that Mali’s ruling military junta put in place an interim government, headed by a civilian or retired military officer, that would last no longer than one year before democratic elections.