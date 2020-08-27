In contrast to US, UN backs testing people without symptoms

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says countries should actively test people to find coronavirus cases even if they don’t show symptoms. The comments Thursday came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention switched its guidance to say asymptomatic contacts of cases don’t need to be tested. The WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said testing may need to be expanded when officials investigate COVID-19 clusters to look for people who may be “on the more mild end of the spectrum” or even “asymptomatic.” Earlier Thursday, WHO’s chief for Europe warned that the coronavirus is a “tornado with a long tail” and said rising infections among young people could spread to more vulnerable older people.