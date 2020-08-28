5th federal execution of 2020 on again after drug ruling

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The scheduled federal execution of a 10-year-old Kansas girl’s killer was back on track after an appellate panel tossed a lower court’s ruling that would have required the government to get a drug prescription before it could use pentobarbital to kill the inmate. Questions about whether the drug causes pain prior to death has been a focus of appeals for 45-year-old Keith Nelson prior to his execution, set for Friday. A Washington-based judge said in a Thursday’s ruling that laws regulating drugs requires the prescription for executions but a higher court later tossed that ruling. The dispute could still come down to a final decision by the U.S. Supreme Court if Nelson’s lawyer appeal to the high court.