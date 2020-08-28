A storm or two Friday with cooler temperatures for the weekend

Overnight storms passed to our north and left us dry.



The front moves through today and will continue to give us a chance for a storm or two, mainly early on.



Most of the day will be dry, though, with highs in the upper 80s.



The wind will pick up out of the northwest behind the front at 10 to 20 miles per hour before quieting down tonight.



With mostly clear skies overhead, lows will fall into the mid 50s.



Temperatures will be cooler for the weekend; what to expect Saturday and Sunday on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.