As virus rebounds in France, Macron bristles at border rules

VILLENEUVE-LA-GARENNE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is urging European neighbors to better coordinate cross-border virus restrictions as infections resurge. Multiple countries have imposed tests or quarantines on visitors from France. Macron defended his government’s push to restart the economy and its handling of the post-lockdown period. French people traveled around the country for summer vacations, family gatherings and dance parties blamed for fueling the country’s recent rise in virus cases. Macron said France needs to learn to live with the virus. Paris has imposed mask requirements everywhere in public starting Friday, and a fifth of French regions are now considered “red zones,” where the virus is actively circulating.