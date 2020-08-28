Aug. 28: South Dakota reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota's total COVID-19 cases have reached 12,517. As of Aug. 28, there are 2,182 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 182 since Thursday.

State health officials say 138 more people have recovered in the state, bringing the total to 10,170.

Currently, 80 people are hospitalized due to the virus. Three additional deaths have been reported, bringing the state's death toll to 165.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County reported two new cases and has had 49 total cases since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 30 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County reported has reported 22 new cases, raising there total to 252. Health officials say 133 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has reported one more COVID-19 death, bringing its total to two.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have increased from 830 to 844. Health officials say 725 of those cases have recovered, an increase of 15 since Thursday.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has confirmed 244 positive cases, five new cases were reported on Friday. Officials say 213 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had four virus-related deaths, the most in Siouxland's South Dakota counties.

Yankton County

Thus far, Yankton County has had six new positive cases since Wednesday, This brings the county's total to 199 with 146 of those cases reported as recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.