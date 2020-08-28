College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As waves of schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, some college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students. The outbreaks since students began returning to campus in recent weeks have heightened tensions between schools and cities and led to recriminations between local politicians and university officials. Bars in college towns in Missouri and Alabama have been ordered to close early. Provo, Utah’s city council overrode its mayor and passed a mask mandate in anticipation of students arriving at Brigham Young University. The council chair says they worry that students could bring the virus off campus.