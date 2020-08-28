Gov. Kim Reynolds visits newly renovated King Theatre in Ida Grove, IA

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -- First opened in 1914 under the name 'Princess Theatre'… the newly renovated King Theatre in Ida Grove, Iowa, reopened Friday after closing due to COVID-19.

Closing its doors in 2010 after decades of business, the King Theatre got a new lease on life in 2015.

Following a nearly four-year renovation project, the theatre was finally able to open in October of 2019.

But just months after opening, the theatre once again had to close - this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now… as restrictions begin to lift… theatre officials are excited to start up their projectors once again.

"This is an awesome theatre. It was build to actually survive times like these and better. So, we're expecting a lot for the community with this theatre," said Doug Clough, President of the Ida Grove Foundation.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds got to tour the town and helped welcome the theatre back.

"They've got a pretty darn nice theatre here that now the community has the opportunity to utilize and take advantage of," said Reynolds.

Ida Grove mayor Devlun Whiteing says it's amazing to see how far the building has come.

"It's a great thing for our small town. You know one of our goals of having a successful Ida Grove, and growing is to have a vibrant downtown," said Whiteing.

Overall, everyone says they're excited for the future of the King Theatre.