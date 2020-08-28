Judge agrees to free Chinese researcher in visa fraud case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge in California has agreed set free a university researcher accused of lying about her ties to China’s military and Communist Party to gain access to the United States. The Sacramento Bee says a judge in Sacramento said Friday he’s willing to allow Juan Tang to live with a Chinese emigre pending her trial for visa fraud. But the prosecution is expected to challenge that decision. Tang, a former UC Davis cancer researcher, has been jailed since late July. Authorities contend she falsely claimed to have no ties to China’s People’s Liberation Army-Air Force or China’s Communist Party.