South Sioux City schools confirm 8 total COVID-19 cases

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- School officials say they have confirmed eight students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the South Sioux City Community School District.

According to the school district, four of those cases are of students and four are contracted service providers. Officials have said zero staff members have tested positive.

No additional information has been provided about these eight cases.

The district has been keeping track of COVID-19 cases among staff and students since the first day of school on Aug. 13.

The live document on the district's website says there some staff and students confirm cases between March 17 and Aug. 12, but those are not accounted for in these latest numbers.