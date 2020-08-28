SportsFource Extra football highlights and scores
--HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Wayne 14 Logan View-SS 10 F
Elkhorn Valley 38 Summerland 12 F
Emerson-Hubbard 46 Cedar Bluffs 36 F
West Pt-Beemer 37 Arlington 22 F
Pierce 55 St. Paul 38 F
Norfolk 21 Bellevue East 7 F
Stanton 67 Brownell-Talbot 14 F
Battle Creek 58 Central City 50 F
Plainview 58 Ainsworth 32 F
Central Lyon/G-LR 54 Alta-Aurelia 7 F
Emmetsburg 35 Bishop Garrigan 0 F
SC East 48 Bishop Heelan 41 F/3OT
Madison 22 Dakota Valley 16 F
CBTJ 28 Denison-Schleswig 21 F
Pocahontas Area 27 East Sac 7 F
Unity Christian 48 Gehlen Catholic 14 F
WB-Mallard 38 GT/RA 8 F
Newell-Fonda 54 Harris-Lake Park 7 F
Akron-Westfield 34 Hinton 19 F
Bloomfield 40 Homer 0 F
Tri-Center 42 IKM-Manning 7 F
So. Central Calhoun 14 Kuemper Catholic 0 F
Woodbury Central 21 Lawton-Bronson 8 F
Sioux Center 13 Le Mars 0 F
Cherokee 21 MMC/RU 7 F
Sibley-Ocheyedan 21 MOC-FV 8 F
Westwood 42 MVAO/COU 20 F
Hartington CC 19 O'Neill 16 F
H-M-S 28 Okoboji 0 F
Oakland-Craig 50 Ponca 0 F
Hartington-Newcastle 66 Randolph 36 F
OABCIG 42 Ridge View 0 F
Remsen St. Marys 56 River Valley 20 F
SB-Luton 49 SC West 0 F
Estherville-LC 39 Sheldon 6 F
Sioux Central 27 South O'Brien 7 F
SC North 55 South Sioux 48 F
Webster City 21 Spencer 7 F
West Sioux 14 Spirit Lake 7 F
West Lyon 53 Storm Lake 12 F
BR/LD 44 Tekamah-Herman 24 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 38 Wausa 30 F
BH/RV 20 Western Christian 10 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 22 Wisner-Pilger 14 F
Humphrey St. Fran. 56 Wynot 14 F