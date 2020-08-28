Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Capping a week of protests and outrage over the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin, civil rights advocates on Friday denounced police and vigilante violence against Black Americans at a commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington. Thousands gathered near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic, “I Have a Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans. The event came on the heels of yet another shooting by a white police officer of a Black man, 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, that sparked days of protests and violence that left two dead. Satellite march events have been planned in a handful of states.