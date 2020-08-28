UNI announces 62 total positive COVID-19 cases, new data dashboard

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa has released COVID-19 data from the past two weeks since students started arriving on campus.

The university announced 62 positive tests from Aug. 17 - Aug. 27. In that time frame, the Student Health Center gave 225 tests with 163 individuals testing negative.

There are currently 31 positive individuals living on-campus that are in 10-day isolation and 81 individuals on-campus who are still in a 14-day quarantine period due to close contact with a known positive.

This is UNI's first release and they will update their COVID-19 dashboard every Monday and Friday.

“Timely, accurate information is a powerful tool for fighting COVID-19, and we believe everyone in the community deserves to have access to it as we work together to stop this virus. As we make this announcement, we also want to send our support to those Panthers who are recovering in isolation or protecting others while in quarantine.” UNI President, Mark Nook

Click here for UNI's public dashboard.