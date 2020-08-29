Artist Banksy on migrant crisis: ‘All Black Lives Matter’

LONDON (AP) — Street artist Banksy has released a video with a strong political message explaining why he became involved in a search and rescue ship helping migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. The artist posted the video to his Instagram account Saturday, writing: “Like most people who make it in the art world, I bought a yacht to cruise the Med. It’s a French Navy vessel we converted into a lifeboat because EU authorities deliberately ignore distress calls from ’non-Europeans.” The artist stated: “All Black Lives Matter.” The crew of the boat, called the Louise Michel, has in recent days reported picking up several groups of migrants in the central Mediterranean in what appeared to be its maiden rescue voyage.