Aug. 29: Iowa reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - There were 1,081 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday the state reported 62,031 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 63,112 by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says that of the 63,112 people who have tested positive, 46,394 have recovered.

Officials reported 17 more deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,108.

As of Aug. 29, there are 315 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 91 are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 6,581 new tests were given for a total of 624,834 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. on Aug. 29, the Siouxland District Health Department says there have been 4,081 positive cases in Woodbury County, an increase of 50 since Aug. 28. Of those cases, 3,600 of them have recovered.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported in the county, keeping its death toll at 55.

The SDHD says there are 22 hospitalizations in Woodbury County with COVID-19.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, reported no three new cases of COVID-19. Thus far the county has had 1,825 confirmed virus cases since the pandemic began.

Of those cases, 1,772 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has not reported any additional positive cases, keeping its total to 236. Officials say 171 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

A total of 2,994 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had no new virus cases confirmed, leaving its total to 419. Officials say 367 of those cases have recovered. Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard says 4,356 people have been tested for the virus in Dickinson County.