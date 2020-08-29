Aug. 29: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 33,753

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 317 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, which brings the state total to 33,753.

The state's death total of COVID-19 cases to 392.

State health officials say 172 residents in the state are hospitalized, with a total of 1,992 Nebraskans who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

Total recoveries have rose to 25,727.

As of Aug. 29, health officials say 358,468 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and 324,192 of them have come back negative.