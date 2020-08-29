Belarus cracks down on journalists, 2 AP staff deported

MOSCOW (AP) — The Belarus government has cracked down hard on the news media, deporting some foreign journalists reporting in the country and revoking the accreditation of many Belarusian journalists. Two Moscow-based Associated Press journalists covering the recent protests in Belarus were deported to Russia on Saturday. In addition, the AP’s Belarusian journalists were told by the government that their press credentials had been revoked. The AP said it decries the moves as a “blatant attack on press freedom.” Protests in Belarus began after the Aug. 9 election that officials said gave President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term. Protesters say the election results were rigged and are demanding that Lukashenko resign after 26 years in power.